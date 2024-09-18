Russia’s gasoline reserves reach 1.9 mln tons, diesel fuel - 3.2 mln tons — ministry

MOSCOW, September 18. /TASS/. Fuel reserves in Russia are sufficient, gasoline reserves amount to 1.9 mln tons, diesel fuel - to 3.2 mln tons, the Ministry of Energy told TASS.

"The domestic market is fully supplied, the country has formed sufficient reserves of motor fuel. For motor gasoline they amount to 1.9 mln tons, for diesel fuel - 3.2 mln tons," the ministry said.

It was reported earlier, that Russia renewed the ban on exports of motor gasoline, which will last until the end of the year.

Meanwhile, according to data from the Russian State Statistics Service (Rosstat), the increase in the price of gasoline at gas stations has exceeded the inflation rate in Russia for the seventh consecutive week - from the beginning of 2024 to September 16, it amounted to 7.4%, while inflation was 5.46%.