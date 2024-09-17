Finland's shutdown nuclear power plant will restart in October

HELSINKI, September 17. /TASS/. Finland's Olkiluoto-2 nuclear power plant (NPP), which was shut down in early September, will resume operations later than planned on October 6, the plant's owner Teollisuuden Voima reported.

Previously, power production was expected to begin no earlier than September 29.

The plant’s owner clarified that the plan for repairing the generator malfunction has been updated and that’s why the date of commissioning of the NPP has also changed.

The nominal capacity of Olkiluoto-2 reaches 890 MW. Its share in the total power consumption in Finland is around 8%.