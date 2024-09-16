Russia ready to restart ZNPP when military situation permits — Rosatom CEO

VIENNA, September 16. /TASS/. Rosatom CEO Alexey Likhachev has said that Russia is ready to start working on relaunching the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant when the military situation permits.

"In principle, we are ready to start working on the relaunch of the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant as soon as the military situation permits," he said at the opening of the General Conference of the International Atomic Energy Agency.

He stressed that the ZNPP’s nuclear and physical safety and security were Russia’s "unconditional priority." Stable thermal, water and power supply to the plant are ensured.

"All equipment maintenance work is done on time. The personnel at the plant is experienced and professional," he said, noting the IAEA's contribution to the ZNPP’s safety.

Likhachev also emphasized that priority was attached to the development of the social infrastructure of the nuclear power plant’s nearby town of Energodar.