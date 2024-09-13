Sustainable economic growth impossible with high inflation — Bank of Russia’s chief

MOSCOW, September 13. /TASS/. Sustainable economic growth in Russia is impossible in conditions of high inflation, head of the Bank of Russia Elvira Nabiullina said at a press conference following the meeting of the board of directors of the Bank of Russia on the key rate.

"In our opinion, sustainable economic growth is impossible in conditions of high inflation. Therefore, reducing inflation to target levels is one of the key measures to ensure that we have sustainable rates of economic growth," Nabiullina noted.

She stressed that all decisions to increase the key rate are made for this purpose.

"Because in the situation we are in, when we have a deficit of both labor and production capacity, stimulating demand can simply lead to an increase in inflation without an increase in production. We cannot allow this situation to happen," she said.