Restrictions on air travel at two airports in Murmansk Region lifted — agency

MOSCOW, September 12. /TASS/. Restrictions on the operation of the airports of Murmansk and Apatity in Russia’s Murmansk Region have been lifted, the Federal Air Transport Agency said in a statement.

"Restrictions on inbound and outbound flights were lifted at airports of Murmansk (Murmashi) and Apatity (Khibiny) at 2:10 p.m. Moscow time (11:10 a.m. GMT)," the statement reads. One aircraft landed at an alternate airport of Arkhangelsk (Talagi) as the temporary restrictions were in force, according to the statement.

Temporary restrictions were imposed to ensure the security of civil aircraft flights. Flight crews, air traffic controllers and airport services took necessary security measures, the agency noted.