Russia-Uzbekistan trade turnover rises by 29% in January-July 2024

TASHKENT, September 4. /TASS/. Trade turnover between Russia and Uzbekistan in the first seven months of 2024 increased by 29.1% to $6.8 bln compared to the same period last year, the press service of the Ministry of Investment, Industry, and Trade of Uzbekistan reported.

The press service noted that Russia is traditionally Uzbekistan’s major trade partner. In the first seven months of this year, export to Russia increased for 175 commodity items and export of 64 new commodity items worth $11.3 mln was established.

On September 3, Minister of Investment, Industry and Trade of Uzbekistan Laziz Kudratov and Russia’s Minister of Economic Development Maxim Reshetnikov held the second online meeting of the working group on increasing trade turnover between the countries.