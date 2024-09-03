Unmanned airships to favor Russia's domination in Arctic

VLADIVOSTOK, September 3. /TASS/. The construction and use of unmanned airships will ensure Russia's strategic domination in the Arctic and will make easier cargo supplies to Yakutia and other Arctic regions, leader of the NORTH: Special Transport Technologies Company Mikhail Ushakov told TASS.

Development of Russia's transport corridors is a key topic on agenda of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF), which is taking place in Vladivostok on September 3-6.

"To ensure Russia's strategic domination in the Arctic, to involve in the economy the natural resources in hard-to-reach areas and to create favorable conditions for residents in the Far North, it is necessary to create an all-season vehicle that could be used effectively in conditions of northern restrictions where regular transport cannot function. Airships could be those vehicles," he said.

This idea requires an engineering center, consolidated design and operational documents, as well as localized production of such aerodynamic thrust vessels in the Far East, he added.

Advantages of airships

According to experts, transport airships in conditions, for example, of Yakutia, are applicable in case there is no alternative to deliver goods and passengers from 20 tons, heavy and oversized equipment to hard-to-reach areas at a distance of 1,000 km and back, to support UAV operations in such areas, during rescue operations, medical care, monitoring of industrial facilities and natural areas, in extinguishing forest fires, for climate management purposes, in mapping areas, and for ecological tourism purposes. This type of transport may be used in the future in development of new fields.

Airships are more environmentally friendly than other types of transport and using them may cut shipment costs. When using an airship with a payload of 30 tons at a range more than 300 km, the cost of a flight hour and 1 ton/km is four times less than that of a helicopter, experts say

About the forum

The Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) runs on the campus of the Far Eastern Federal University in Vladivostok on September 3-6, 2024. The main theme in 2024 is "Far East 2030. Combining strengths to create new potential."

EEF 2024 business activities are broken down into seven thematic blocks: "New contours of international cooperation," "Technologies to ensure independence," "Financial system of values," "the Russian Far East," "People, education and patriotism," "Transport and logistics: new routes," and "Master plans: from architecture to economy." The event's organizer is the Roscongress Foundation. TASS is the general information partner.