Russian airlines scale up passenger transportation by 7% YOY in January - July 2024

MOSCOW, August 30. /TASS/. Russian airlines boost passenger transportation by 7% year on year in January - July 2024 to 63.3 mln people, the Federal Air Transport Agency (Rosaviatsiya) reported.

"The passenger traffic of Russian air carriers was over 63 mln people in January - July. The passenger traffic of Russian airlines surged by 6.9% in January - July against the like period of 2023," the agency said. "Among them, 48.1 mln were serviced on domestic air routes (+2.9%), and 15.1 mln people on international ones," the air regulator said.

Russian air carriers transported 12.1 mln passengers in July 2024, up 4.2% in annual terms.