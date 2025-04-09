Brent oil price down below $60 per barrel on ICE first since February 2021

MOSCOW, April 9. /TASS/. The price of futures contracts of Brent crude oil for June 2025 delivery has dropped below $60 per barrel on London's ICE for the first time since February 8, 2021, according to trading data.

As of 1:19 p.m. Moscow time (10:19 a.m. GMT) the Brent price was down by 2.86% at $59.86 per barrel.

By 1:35 p.m. Moscow time (10:35 a.m. GMT) the price of Brent futures contracts had narrowed losses to 2.32% as it traded at $60.19 per barrel. The price of futures contracts of WTI crude oil for May 2025 delivery was down by 0.18% at $56.98 per barrel.