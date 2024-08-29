Russia, Senegal agree to deal with energy, exploration projects — Lavrov

MOSCOW, August 29. /TASS/. Russia and Senegal agreed to take steps on implementation of joint projects in the energy and exploration sphere, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at a joint conference after talks with Senegal’s Foreign Minister Yassine Fall.

"We discussed main areas of bilateral cooperation, paying particular attention to trade and economic ties: [we] agree to take extra steps for implementation of promising joint projects in the area of exploration, development of mineral resources, development of energy, infrastructure, fisheries, and information and communication technologies," Lavrov stressed.

"Russia is currently one of top suppliers of petroleum products to the market of Senegal. Talks are underway on direct supplies of fertilizers, flour and wheat. Such supplies are being made via intermediaries now, which lowers their efficiency," the top Russian diplomat said.

The parties agree to expedite creation of an intergovernmental trade and economic commission and engage the potential of their business communities, he added.