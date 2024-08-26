Russia’s container market up 9.3% in 7M to 3.852 mln TEU — Fesco

MOSCOW, August 26. /TASS/. Russia’s container market rose by 9.3% in January-July 2024 year-on-year to 3.852 mln TEU (20-foot container equivalent), Fesco transport group reported on its Telegram channel.

"Imports grew by 5% to 1.643 mln TEU, exports rose by 9% to 1.05 mln TEU, domestic shipments gained 13% to 808,000 TEU, while container transit increased by 23% to 351,000 TEU," the company said.

Due to continuing infrastructure restrictions on the Eastern polygon container shipments with export cargoes to Far Eastern ports fell by 27% in the first seven months of 2024 to 226,000 TEU, the group added. Moreover, import container shipments through overland border checkpoints from China to Russia went down by 12% to 384,000 TEU.

That said, the market added 6% in July in annual terms to 543,000 TEU.