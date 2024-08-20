Poland to introduce electronic registration for third country carriers from November 2024

MOSCOW, August 20. /TASS/. Polish authorities introduce the system of compulsory electronic registration of carriage performed by companies from non-EU countries since November 2024, Deputy Prime Minister and National Defense Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz told reporters.

"In order to accommodate expectations of Polish carriers, we expedite commencement of electronic registration of carriage performed by transport companies from third countries outside the European Union. Electronic registration of such transportation will be effective from November," the official said at a press conference streamed by TVP Info television.

"This measure will enable Polish authorities to counter unfair competition in the transportation sphere," he added.