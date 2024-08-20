Tatneft reports IFRS net profit up 2.5% YOY in H1 2024

MOSCOW, August 20. /TASS/. The net profit of Tatneft under the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) edged up by 2.5% annually in January - June 2024 and totaled 151.4 bln rubles ($1.7 bln), the Russian oil producer said.

Tatneft revenues surged by 49.3% in the reporting period to 931.12 bln rubles ($10.2 bln). Pre-tax profit ticked up by 6.4% year on year to 194.8 bln rubles ($2.1 bln).

Profit from operations of the company surged by 25.1% to 197 bln rubles ($2.2 bln). Tatneft is among top ten Russian companies in terms of oil production volumes.