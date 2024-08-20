TCS Holding posts almost 25% rise in IFRS net profit for 6M

MOSCOW, August 20. /TASS/. Net profit of TCS Group Holding (the parent structure of T-Bank) under International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) increased by 24.86% in January-June 2023 year-on-year to 45.7 bln rubles ($502 mln), the company reported.

Q2 net profit of the group amounted to 23.5 bln rubles ($258 mln), up by 15.2% year-on-year.

The group’s total revenue grew by 72% in Q2 2024 to 193.4 bln rubles ($2.1 bln), according to the report. Return on equity lost 1 percentage point in 1H to 32% (from 33% in 1H 2023). Q2 2024 return on equity stood at 32.7% (down from 35.5% in Q2 2023).