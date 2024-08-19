Trade turnover between Russia, China to hit last year’s high level in 2024 — minister

MOSCOW, August 19. /TASS/. Trade turnover between Russia and China is expected to hit last year’s high level in 2024, Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said at a meeting with his Chinese colleague Lan Foan in Moscow.

"Last year bilateral trade reached a record level. Based on results of seven months there are prerequisites for hitting this high trade turnover level this year," he said.

The General Administration of Customs of the People's Republic of China said earlier that the volume of the Sino-Russian trade amounted to $136.67 billion in January-July, having increased by 1.6% in annual terms.

Despite the Russian and Chinese economies being held back by Western countries, foreign trade turnover keeps growing, the minister added.

In 2023, trade turnover between Russia and China reached record $240.11 bln, which is 26.3% higher than in the previous year.