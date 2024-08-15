China introduces antimony export restrictions - Ministry of Commerce

BEIJING, August 15. /TASS/. China introduces the system of licensing for exports of antimony, related technologies and equipment from September 15, the Ministry of Commerce and the Main Customs Administration of China said in their statement.

"Introduction of export control in respect of goods related to antimony and super-hard materials is a commonly acceptable international practice. The relevant measure does not focus on a specific country or region. If the export goal conforms to rules, exports will be authorized," the statement reads, cited by the Xinhua news agency.

Restriction covers organic compounds of antimony with their purity over 99.999% and antimony-related technologies, including the technology of gold and antimony melting and separation. The measure also covers substances and technologies related to ultra-hard materials.

The new system of export control is called to "better protect national security and honor international obligations, such as non-proliferation," the Ministry of Commerce stressed.