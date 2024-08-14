Freight turnover of Russian seaports down 3.1% in January-July 2024 to 521.8 mln tons

MOSCOW, August 14. /TASS/. Freight turnover of Russian seaports amounted to 521.8 mln tons in January-July 2024, down by 3.1% compared with the same period last year, the Association of Commercial Seaports reported.

Dry cargo throughput totaled 257.8 mln tons, down by 2.9%, while liquid cargo throughput totaled 264 mln tones, down by 3.4%, according to the association.

Meanwhile in the first half of this year 411.6 mln tons of export cargoes were loaded, which is 3.1% lower than in the same period last year, as well as 24.2 mln tons of imported cargoes (+2.6%), 40.1 mln tons of transit cargoes (+3.3%), and 46 mln tons of cabotage cargoes (-1.2%).

Freight turnover fell by 4.7% to 55 mln tons in seaports of the Arctic Basin, rose by 1.3% to 162 mln tons in seaports of the Baltic Basin, decreased by 7.4% to 162.8 mln tons in seaports of the Azov-Black Sea Basin, grew by 15.8% to 5 mln tons in seaports of the Caspian Basin. Freigh turnover in seaports of the Far Eastern basin amounted to 137 mln tons (-2.7%).