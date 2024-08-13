Russia’s non-oil and gas exports should grow to $231 bln by end of decade — Prime Minister

MOSCOW, August 13. /TASS/. Russia’s non-oil and gas exports should grow to 21.12 trillion rubles ($ 231 bln) by the end of this decade, which is an increase of almost 70% in comparison with the last year, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said at the government’s strategic session on international cooperation and export.

In particular agricultural exports should grow by 50% in comparison with the level of 2021 to more than 4.7 trillion rubles ($51.5 bln) he added.

Mishustin announced that the Industry and Trade Ministry has designed the national project on international cooperation and export, that will help Russia develop cooperation with friendly countries.

"The Industry and Trade Ministry has prepared a national project, that will include four federal ones. The first will concern industrial goods, the second [is about] products of the agro-industrial complex, the third [is aimed at] functioning of the system of instruments for the development of foreign economic activity in general, and the fourth [implies] creation of foreign support mechanisms," Mishustin said.

"We need to decide on a whole range of measures that are primarily aimed at ensuring Russia's technological sovereignty and leadership, [designed to] build a framework for sustainable chains of cooperation with partners from friendly states," the Prime Minister added.