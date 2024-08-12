Drifting station to be used in Safe Arctic - 2025 exercises — emergencies ministry

ARKHANGELSK, August 12. /TASS/. The North Pole drifting station will be involved in the Safe Arctic - 2025 exercises due next winter, the Ministry of Emergency Situations' representative Timofey Sulima told the Arctic - Regions forum in Arkhangelsk.

"There is a plan, which I would like to touch upon quite briefly, since the [Arctic and Antarctic Research Institute] representatives are present here. We want to practice a rescue operation at your station as part of the exercises. They have come to us, we have talked, so that the scientists in the Arctic could be safe, could understand that we would be able to fly to them, to get there, to sail and so on, that is, already having aviation in high latitudes," he said, addressing the institute's Director Alexander Makarov.

The Safe Arctic exercises are held every other year. In 2025, they will begin in Arkhangelsk on January 29 and will feature representatives of Russian regions and other countries. "We invite everyone, we invite manufacturers of equipment and outfits who are ready to show them, to give them to rescuers for testing, we will be happy to take them, we'll write test methods programs and will test everything honestly, transparently, openly, with scientific and methodological support, and manufacturers will receive an objective assessment and results of their work," he added.

