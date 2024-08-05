Russia increases oil and gas revenues by 61.6% to $79.98 bln in 7 months

MOSCOW, August 5. /TASS/. Russia increased its oil and gas revenues in January-July by 61.6% in annual terms to 6.777 trillion rubles ($79.98 bln) against 4.193 trillion rubles ($49.42 bln) last year, according to the Russian Finance Ministry.

Taxes on the extraction and export of oil and gas condensate (mineral extraction tax, export duty, and additional profit tax) brought 7.944 trillion rubles ($93.64 bln) the budget in seven months.

In the first 7 months of 2024, oil companies also received 1.128 trillion rubles ($13.29 bln) from the state treasury in payments within the damping mechanism for fuel, which is 72.7% more than 653 bln rubles ($7.7 bln) for January-July last year.