MOSCOW, July 31. /TASS/. President of Ukraine Vladimir Zelensky signed a law authorizing suspension of foreign debt repayments by October 1 for reaching a restructuring agreement with lenders, according to information posted on the website of country’s parliament.

"Returned with the signature of the President of Ukraine," the law card file says.

On July 25, Fitch Ratings lowered the issuer default rating of Ukraine in foreign currency from the "CC" level to the lower "C" level.

Speakers state the threat of the default that can be announced by Ukraine since May 2024.