Russia-Belarus draft unified energy market agreement is ready — Energy Ministry

MOSCOW, July 25. /TASS/. Deputy heads of the energy departments of Russia and Belarus have summed up the formation of a draft agreement on the unified energy market of the Union state, the Russian Energy Ministry said in a statement after the working meeting of the parties.

"All internal state procedures have been completed. The agreement will be submitted to the presidents of Russia and Belarus for signing," Russian Deputy Minister of Energy Pavel Snikkars was quoted in the statement.

The meeting was also attended by representatives of energy companies. Participants discussed current issues of cooperation between the two countries in the power sector, as well as draft rules for the common electricity market and methods for calculating the magnitude of deviations in electricity flows at interstate crossings.

It was reported earlier that at the first stage transactions for the purchase and sale of electricity will be carried out through authorized business entities - one from each party. From 2025, the unified electricity market of Belarus and Russia should be synchronized with the electricity market of the Eurasian Economic Union. From 2027 the deeper integration is planned with the expansion of the composition of the market participants.