New projects to promote growth of Russian oil supplies to Asia-Pacific Region — Novak

MOSCOW, July 23. /TASS/. An increase in Russian oil supplies to Asia can be provided on account of redirection from other markets and implementation of new projects, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak told reporters.

"As a matter of fact, we have allocated flows, mainly to the Asia-Pacific Region, including China, over the last two years. New deliveries via our seaports can be by way of reallocating from other markets and can be by implementing new projects, enabling us to provide for an increase in the volume of supplies to global markets, including China," Novak said.

"You know, we are developing a number of greenfields in the Arctic area. A pipeline is being constructed to the North Bay port in Taimyr. These are promising area currently considered for future supplies of energy resources from this region to the Asia-Pacific Region," he added.