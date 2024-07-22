Russia, China agree to update list of significant project — First Deputy PM

MOSCOW, July 22. /TASS/. Russia and China agreed to update the list of significant projects, First Deputy Prime Minister of Russia Denis Manturov said at the meeting of the Sino-Russian intergovernmental commission on investment cooperation.

"I consider our meeting to be rather timely and fruitful. Reaching agreements on updating the list of significant projects is very important. These are more than sixty initiatives with the total amount of declared investments over $138 bln," Manturov said.

All the conditions have been created in Russia and China for further growth of trade and economic partnership, Manturov noted. Mutual trade turnover gained a quarter as of the end of the last year and totaled $228 bln. More than 90% of mutual payments were in national currencies, the official stressed.

"We also record the increase of the trade turnover this year. Speaking about the further period of 2030, it has the potential of growing to $300 bln, according to our estimates," Manturov said.