BEIJING, July 20. /TASS/. Trade between China and Russia rose by 1.8% in the first six months of 2024 year-on-year, exceeding $116.8 bln, the Chinese General Administration of Customs reported.

According to the agency, Chinese exports to Russia dropped by 0.8% to $51.6 bln in the first half of the year, while imports grew by 3.9% to $65.2 bln.