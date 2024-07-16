Discussions to blacklist Russia still continue in FATF — Russian official

MOSCOW, July 16. /TASS/. The inclusion of Russia into the black list of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) is still being discussed, Head of the Federal Financial Monitoring Service Yury Chikhanchin said.

"Russia has been suspended in its activities on the FATF floor at the moment," he said. "The issue of applying tougher sanctions against Russia is being discussed for the seventh plenary session in a row. This is, in the first instance, inclusion of Russia into a so-called black list," Chikhanchin noted.

The next FATF plenary session will be in December and the authority expects a new "nominatioin" for sanctions, the official said. "We continue working in cooperation with stakeholder ministries and agencies. I think we will nevertheless be able to keep [positions]," he added.