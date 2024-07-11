Aeroflot Group increases transportation by 20% in June to 5.2 mln passengers

MOSCOW, July 11. /TASS/. Aeroflot Group increased transportation in June by 19.9% to 5.2 mln passengers compared to June 2023, the carrier said onThursday.

At the same time, in the Q2 of 2024, the group transported 13.9 mln passengers (+21.2%).

"Based on the results of the Q2, 13.9 mln passengers were transported, an increase of 21.2% compared to the same period in 2023. Passenger turnover increased by 22.0%, and maximum passenger turnover increased by 17.2%," the report said.

In total, the number of passengers transported in the Q2 on domestic flights increased by 15.9% to 10.8 mln, and on international flights by 43.8% to 3.1 mln.

In June this year, the Group carried 4.1 mln passengers (+16.6%) on domestic flights and 1.1 mln passengers (+34.6%) on international flights.

Aeroflot increased the number of passengers in the Q2 by 24.6% to 7.6 mln, and by 20.5% to 2.8 mln in June.