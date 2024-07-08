Investment growth in Russia could reach 6-7% by end of 2024

EKATERINBURG, July 8. /TASS/. The growth of investments in Russia may reach 6 - 7% by the end of 2024, Deputy Chairman and Chief Economist of VEB.RF Andrey Klepach said.

"There is no certainty. Our investments this year can be high, I think [the growth will be] 6.5% (from 6 to 7%), but next year they may change significantly," he said.

According to him, the negative factors for business include an increase in the profit tax rate and the dynamics of the key rate.

He added that Russia’s GDP growth by the end of 2024 could reach 3.8%.