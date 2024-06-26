One more high-speed railroad required further to Moscow — St. Petersburg line

MOSCOW, June 26. /TASS/. Further to the Moscow-St. Petersburg high-speed railroad under construction, at least one more railroad of this kind is needed, First Deputy Finance Minister Irina Okladnikova told TASS in an interview.

"From the standpoint of payback, at least one more mainline is definitely needed. If it is a standard construction project, several projects of this kind can be started at a time. However, technologies, the technology for the train is the main thing in this project. The partner in the concessionary agreement is working on that. As soon as the possibility, the timeframe and the speed become clear - they are set as targets at the moment - then it will be possible to return to the issue of planning and computing other models," the official said.

The Moscow - St. Petersburg railroad with the length of 679 km will cover six regions: Moscow and St. Petersburg, Leningrad, Novgorod, Tver, and Moscow Regions.