Tourism

Russia, India working on visa-free group tours

Russia is also preparing to cancel visas with a number of countries of the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Africa and Latin America, Minister of Economic Development Maxim Reshetnikov noted

MOSCOW, June 21. /TASS/. Russia and India are working on the start of the visa-free group tourist exchange between the countries, Russian Minister of Economic Development Maxim Reshetnikov said at a plenary session of the BRICS Tourism Forum.

"Group tour exchanges are a tool of simplifying issues with visas, owing to which we have two problems existing, with China <…> and we also launched this program with Iran. It gave a very strong effect - 450,000 mutual tourist trips. <…> We are also proactively discussing this mechanism with our Indian friends," Reshetnikov said.

Russia is also preparing to cancel visas with a number of countries of the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Africa and Latin America, the minister noted. Electronic visas to Russia were launched last year, Reshetnikov added.

CIS countries steadily showing economic growth — Russian Deputy PM
Alexey Overchuk noted importance of continuing work on the buildup of economic and industrial potentials of CIS, development of new interaction mechanisms, creation of payment architecture independent from external developments, and transport system development
Read more
Russia can both produce LNG in Vietnam and supply it there — Putin
The President stated that Russia was ready to establish long-term direct supplies of hydrocarbons, including LNG, to Vietnam, and Russian companies were ready to join large-scale projects using LNG as co-investors and suppliers
Read more
Attack on electrical substation in Energodar done by four drones — city mayor
Eduard Senovoz said Ukraine regularly attacks infrastructure sites in Energodar in order to sow panic among the people
Read more
Russia sees its agreements with North Korea as deterrent — Putin
The Russian leader noted the treaty between Russia and North Korea was almost identical to the bilateral pact that had previously expired
Read more
Norway, Finland, Sweden agree to establish military transport corridor
It will go through northern parts of the three countries, Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store said
Read more
EU’s new sanctions ban private flights and charters in the interests of Russian citizens
According to the document, the new ban will apply to any flights for which a Russian legal entity or individual has the authority to determine the place of takeoff and landing
Read more
Ukraine to lose territories, NATO when all said and done — media
According to the publication, the Swiss conference has demonstrated that "international support for a forever war is waning and the time for ugly compromises is beginning"
Read more
Belarus conducts surprise inspection of key military units — Defense Ministry
According to the press service, the first stage of the inspection will involve "the issues of rapidly capturing designated areas, their engineering preparation, organizing security and defense and assuming combat duties"
Read more
Russia and Vietnam switch to national currencies for payments — Putin
The Russian president noted that at today's negotiations considerable attention was paid to trade and investment interaction
Read more
Sanctions and peace initiatives: what Putin told reporters in Hanoi
Possible changes in Russia’s nuclear doctrine, a treaty on military aid with North Korea, peace initiatives and sanctions were among the issues raised by the Russian president
Read more
EU’s 14 package of sanctions against Russia targets 27 cargo ships — EUobserver
All 27 vessels will be banned from entering ports and gateways of EU Member States, as well as from using a wide range of services related to maritime transport, according to the document
Read more
Strategic stability talks with US must touch on Ukraine — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov asserted that US authors of proposals on the matter "cannot be bothered" with the stance expressed by Russia’s top political leadership
Read more
Russian troops gain much ground in Kharkov area, await enemy’s next step — senior officer
Major General Apty Alaudinov said he believes this will be a decisive battle for Russia, in which it will destroy the remaining enemy assets
Read more
Russia may rise to high positions on world’s drone boat market — exporter
Rosoboronexport unveiled three of its drone boat models - Orkan, Vizir and BEK-1000 - during Fleet-2024 International Maritime Defense Show
Read more
South Korea intends to reconsider arms supplies to Ukraine
Earlier, the Republic of Korea provided humanitarian aid to Ukraine and supplied non-lethal military items, but not weapons
Read more
Terms of settlement will depend on situation along line of engagement — Putin
"Our conditions will also change depending on the situation on the ground," the Russian President emphasized
Read more
Kim Jong Un gifts Putin two Pungsan hunting dogs
According to the expert, the North Korean people see this dog as "a companion," and not just a pet
Read more
West has to come to terms with BRICS power, adjust its course — expert
Zhang Weiwei explained that the anti-Russian policy of US President Joe Biden's administration is now destroying the economic chains that used to exist in the world
Read more
Russia pummels Ukrainian military-industrial sector’s energy sites in precision strike
Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicted casualties on three Ukrainian army brigades and repulsed two enemy counterattacks over the past day, the Defense Ministry reported
Read more
Medvedev warns that Russia’s default may entail Europe’s default
Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council added that the European Union’s financial system is not very stable and people are losing confidence
Read more
Russian forces receive new batch of Su-34 bombers
Rostec First Deputy CEO Vladimir Artyakov said the bombers are intensively used in Ukraine operation
Read more
Hungarian PM says West's quest to defeat Russia in Ukrainian conflict hopeless
While blaming Russia for the outbreak of hostilities in Ukraine, Viktor Orban pointed out that the main reason for the conflict was Kiev's intention to join NATO
Read more
Bundeswehr orders 8.5 bln euro worth of ammunition from Rheinmetall
The first shipments under the new contract are scheduled for early 2025
Read more
Houthis planted explosives onboard attacked Tutor bulk carrier — Houthi leader
The Houthis announced the attack at the ship on June 12
Read more
Russian strikes turn Western hardware into scrap metal — KCNA
"Russia's military edge is further assured on the Ukrainian battlefield," the news agency stressed
Read more
Russian national team wins medal count of BRICS Games
Russian athletes have won 173 gold medals
Read more
Putin to meet with top graduates of higher military schools in Kremlin
The event will bring together more than 600 top graduates
Read more
Putin outlined most realistic basis for Ukraine settlement, says top diplomat
Pursuant to the Russian leader’s proposal, the territories clearly, unambiguously and finally defined as Russia’s territories in its constitution must be fully liberated from foreign troops, Sergey Lavrov stressed
Read more
FSB declassifies evidence of Nazi massacres of children, wounded soldiers in Crimea
"All the locals heard Yelena Gavalova screaming until the burning house collapsed," the testimony reads
Read more
Putin believes Western sentiment about his peace proposals could change
The Russian President noted that the Istanbul agreements had been quite acceptable to Ukraine
Read more
Moscow and Hanoi working to eliminate problems with mutual payments — Putin
The Russian leader stated that this problem for Moscow and Hanoi was created "from the outside"
Read more
Zelensky now governs Ukraine without any reason — Medvedev
The politician stressed that the Kiev authorities, "hiding behind a sham declaration of presidential elections cancellation," hope to profit from the war to the end and fight to the last Ukrainian
Read more
South Korean military supplies to Ukraine depend on Russia's actions — administration
"There are various options for providing weapons," the South Korean presidential administration official said
Read more
West’s response to Russian peace proposal limited to public statements — Kremlin aide
On June 14, Russian President Vladimir Putin held a meeting with top Foreign Ministry officials and set forth new peace proposals to settle the conflict in Ukraine, which envisage recognition of the status of Crimea, Donetsk, Lugansk, Kherson and Zaporozhye regions as parts of Russia
Read more
Russia to deepen comprehensive strategic partnership with Vietnam — Putin
"We are ready to continue active joint work on a wide range of topics, including economic, scientific and technical spheres, defense, security and humanitarian relations," the Russian leader underlined
Read more
Russian-made Forpost-R drone destroys Syrian militants, plotting terror attack
"They were plotting a terror attack on the Syrian oil infrastructure facility," Maj. Gen. Yury Popov said
Read more
Russia takes note of drastic changes in security area — Putin
The Russian president said some Western experts don’t see a problem in using nuclear weapons
Read more
Russia discussing deployment of long-range weapons with partners, senior diplomat says
Sergey Ryabkov pointed to Russia’s "closest partners" in Asia and Latin America with which he said Moscow has been discussing "security in detail, not as an exchange of opinions only"
Read more
South Korea imposes more sanctions against Russia — media
A total of 243 new items will be added to South Korea's export control list, increasing it to 1,402 items
Read more
Russia to respond if restrictions placed on diplomats’ travel in EU — MFA
As Yevgeny Ivanov noted, after the collapse of the Soviet Union, Moscow at a certain point lifted restrictions on the US diplomatic mission
Read more
Cooperation between Russia and partners never directed against third countries — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov noted that Moscow clearly realizes that Washington will continue to pressure all its partners, including Vietnam
Read more
Japan imposes sanctions on 11 Russian individuals, 42 companies
Among the blacklisted companies are the Russian Federal Nuclear Center, Chelyabinsk Tractor Plant, Degtyaryov Plant, Izhevsk Kupol Electromechanical Plant, Perm Powder Plant, Nizhny Novgorod Plant of the 70th Anniversary of Victory, and others
Read more
Venezuela about to join BRICS — executive vice president
The country is ready to offer its fuel and mineral resources to future partners, Delcy Rodriguez said
Read more
At least 18 people hospitalized after gale winds in Moscow
Two people were killed
Read more
KCNA releases text of comprehensive strategic partnership treaty with Russia
TASS collected the key provisions of the open-ended treaty
Read more
Russia to increase deliveries of modern armament to troops — Putin
"We will ramp up supplies of unmanned aerial systems of different types, armored vehicles and precision means of destruction, strike aviation, enemy detection and counterbattery systems, control and communication systems to troops, to the frontline," the head of state said
Read more
Russian diplomat suspects nuclear deal with Iran may collapse
Russia’s Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov recalled that Britain, France and Germany had submitted "a destructive resolution condemning Iran" to the IAEA Board of Governors
Read more
Hezbollah fires rockets at Israeli army barracks in Western Galilee
Shiite militias fired at least 25 shots into Israeli territory
Read more
All NATO member states endorse Mark Rutte as alliance’s next secretary general — Politico
Mark Rutte will succeed Jens Stoltenberg on October 2 for a 5-year term
Read more
IN BRIEF: Severe weather hits Moscow
The Moscow Transport Department has called on residents to stay off the streets, and urged drivers to be careful
Read more
US prohibits use of Kaspersky Lab software on its territory since September 29
The US authority claims that the use of Kaspersky Lab software may result in a data transfer to the Russian government
Read more
Russia aspires to unite Global South to counterbalance NATO — Turkish expert
According to Huseyin Bagci, Moscow "will not enter the arms race with NATO alone, proceeding from its own economic considerations"
Read more
Special operation shows that Western forces no match for Russia — newspaper
According to the article, "the Russian people and government stand united by patriotism, steadfastly defending the security and sovereignty of the country"
Read more
Russian troops should scale up FAB-3000 bomb strikes at key Ukrainian army sites — expert
"Considering a substantial strike effect of this munition, its use can be recognized as successful," Igor Korotchenko underlined
Read more
Russian forces wipe out group of foreign mercenaries in DPR — adviser
Igor Kimakovsky noted that several pieces of equipment were also destroyed
Read more
Press review: Vietnam, Russia forge closer bonds and EU imposes fresh sanctions on Moscow
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, June 21st
Read more
Associated Press reports SBU involvement in attacks on Russian oil depots
Earlier on Thursday, two fuel tanks caught fire at an oil storage facility in the Tambov Region
Read more
Bentley issues recall of cars in Russia — technical regulator
"All vehicles will be checked and, if necessary, the fuel delivery module flange and electrical components for fuel pumps will be replaced with new, improved designs," the website also reports
Read more
Kiev’s attempts to drive Russian forces out of Kharkov Region will cost it dearly — Putin
The Russian president also said that Russia has no goal to approach Kharkov
Read more
Putin’s peace initiative is Russia’s fourth proposal on Ukraine, says top diplomat
Ukraine itself "destroyed its territorial integrity with the hands of those who came to power through a bloody state coup and began to impose Russophobic and Neo-Nazi rules," the top Russian diplomat stressed
Read more
MMA fighter Jeff Monson converts to Islam
He recited the shahada, a statement of faith in Islam, in Moscow on Wednesday.
Read more
Russia ready to start talks on conflict settlement even tomorrow — Putin
The Russin president added that Russia never rejected the idea of negotiations
Read more
Russia, Syria discuss achieving peace in republic — Foreign Ministry
According to the statement, the sides considered topical issues of multifaceted Russian-Syrian cooperation
Read more
Russia’s sports arbitration center invites foreigners to review BRICS games disputes
The list of the invited arbiters includes Michael Geistlinger, Alexandre Genko-Starosselsky, Alexander Korochkin, Dmitry Morozov and others
Read more
Russia’s strikes hammer Ukrainian military airfields, mercenaries’ sites over week
Russia’s Southern Battlegroup improved its frontline positions and inflicted roughly 4,290 casualties on the Ukrainian army over the past week, the Defense Ministry reported
Read more
Medvedev names conditions for negotiations with US on new strategic arms reduction treaty
"No, this is possible only after refusing to supply weapons to the Bandera regime and blocking its accession to NATO," the deputy head of the Russian Security Council stressed
Read more
West wants to privatize matters of security in Eurasia — Lavrov
"A network of associations, grouped around the ASEAN based on principles of equality, equal indivisible security, consensus and mutual respect - the West wants to dismantle these structure," the foreign minister said
Read more
Russia’s Battlegroup East thwart Ukraine’s attempts to rotate its troops
According to Gordeyev, Ukraine’s daily losses amounted up to 120 troops, two infantry carriers, two Krab self-propelled artillery systems, one FH-70 tugged howitzer, three cars, as well as six fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles and two field munitions depots
Read more
Lavrov calls for all-inclusive Eurasian security dialogue
The top Russian diplomat noted that during the meeting, the participants talked not about creating a security system but about "the need to launch a discussion on how to ensure the security of all countries on the Eurasian continent most effectively and on an equitable and fair basis"
Read more
Dogs presented by Kim Jong Un to Putin to be named later — Kremlin
Russian President Vladimir Putin was in the DPRK on June 19 on a state visit
Read more
West to replace Zelensky with someone else in 2025, Putin predicts
"The blame for all unpopular decisions, including the lowering of the conscription age, will be put on him [Zelensky]", the Russian president said
Read more
Hungary to take no part in NATO mission in Ukraine — PM
According to Viktor Orban, "Hungary wants to remain an island of peace in Europe"
Read more
Moscow-Pyongyang strategic partnership treaty to counterbalance US’ actions — expert
The document provides for immediate military assistance in case of any aggression against either of the parties to the treaty
Read more
Press review: Russia, DPRK sign strategic pact and Israel authorizes offensive in Lebanon
Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, 20th
Read more
FACTBOX: Vladimir Putin and his pets
The list of the Russian leader's pets also includes a white goat, a white female reindeer and a falabella pony, one of the smallest horse breeds in the world
Read more
Many Moldovans question refusal to interact with Russia — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov emphasized that for some reason this direction is now a priori excluded from the Moldovan leadership's agenda
Read more
RFK Jr. calls for immediate US-Russia talks on Ukraine
Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin put forward his latest peace proposal for the settlement of the Ukrainian conflict, which envisages the recognition of the status of Crimea, the Donetsk and Lugansk people's republics, the Zaporozhye and Kherson regions as Russian constituencies
Read more
Russia realizes US to pressure all its partners — Kremlin spokesman
Dmitry Peskov explained that the bilateral negotiations were intended to "provide a new, additional impetus to development of the Russian-Vietnamese cooperation"
Read more
US to ship only Patriot, NASAMS missiles to Ukraine, not systems themselves — Kirby
The US National Security Council Strategic Communications Coordinator added that Washington had been working closely with other countries about their willingness to contribute those systems to Ukraine
Read more
Putin travels on trusted Russian aircraft — Kremlin
"All machinery in our country that transports citizens is also maintained at the proper level," Dmitry Peskov stressed
Read more
Pilgrims who died in Saudi Arabia mostly performed Hajj illegally — Russian mufti
Rushan Abbyasov emphasized that most of the pilgrims' deaths were due to overexertion caused by the extreme heat
Read more
Russian-made Forpost-R drone destroys Syrian militants
They were plotting a terror attack on the Syrian oil infrastructure facility
Read more
Man killed by falling drone fragments in south Russia’s Krasnodar
Veniamin Kondratyev said that as a result of the massive drone attack on the region in the early hours of Friday, a bus terminal and a nearby boiler station were damaged
Read more
West to discard Zelensky once Russia consolidates successes on battlefield — SVR
The SVR dismissed Zelensky’s latest claims about "bringing Russia to its knees," calling them laughable
Read more
Top Russian diplomat to discuss security issues with CSTO counterparts in Almaty
The foreign ministry of Kazakhstan said the ministers are expected to sign several documents aimed at improving the organization’s work, and to adopt a number of political statements
Read more
Interior minister points to attempts to expel Russia from Interpol
Vladimir Kolokoltsev pointed out that these restrictions played into the hands of international transnational criminal groups, those individuals who devise criminal schemes and engage in drug trafficking and cybercrime
Read more
Medvedev cites facts of Zelensky usurping power
As the Ukrainian president, he simply "hid in his drawer" 32 laws, thus violating the сonstitution, the Russian Security Council deputy chairman said
Read more
China plans to respond to Japanese sanctions against Chinese companies — Foreign Ministry
Spokesperson Lin Jian clarified that Beijing opposes unilateral restrictions that have no legal basis
Read more
Putin sees no need to include first strike concept in Russia’s nuclear doctrine
A retaliatory strike will be enough to destroy the enemy, Russian President said
Read more
Press review: China in NATO crosshairs over Russia support and Kiev eyes ZNPP return
Top stories from the Russian press on Wednesday, June 19th
Read more
Development of Russia-DPRK security cooperation may pose challenge to US — experts
"It remains to be seen if Moscow will bear the risks and costs associated with pursuing a deeper form of Russia-North Korea security cooperation," the researches believe
Read more
IN BRIEF: Russia, Vietnam agree to deepen strategic partnership following Putin’s visit
The Russian leader thanked his Vietnamese counterpart To Lam for the warm welcome and invited him to attend celebrations marking the 80th anniversary of Victory Day in Moscow next year
Read more
Ukraine stages massive aerial attack on several municipalities in south Russia
At least four people have been injured, the region’s crisis response center said
Read more
Russia demands US remove its nuclear weapons from Europe — diplomat
Maria Zakharova pointed out that said missions are based on the forward deployment of US weapons in Europe "thousands of kilometers away from the US national territory and within operational reach of Russian territory"
Read more
Japan was ready to attack Soviet Union in case Nazis captured Leningrad — archive
The Japanese were also collecting information about the Red Army in the Far East, including naval and military air bases and railroads
Read more
Scholz wished to make secret deal with US on Nord Stream 2 — newspaper
According to the report, confidential papers confirm that the German chancellor "not only approved the project, but for years actively advocated it" and "by means of a dubious deal tried to prevent the United States from sanctions against the pipeline"
Read more
IN BRIEF: Key points of Putin’s address to military college graduates
The Russian leader noted that Russia plans to keep developing its nuclear trifecta, because this is a guarantee of strategic deterrence and balance of powers in the world
Read more
Russian court seizes securities of Linde's subsidiaries based on claim of RusChemAlliance
RusChemAlliance is the operator of the project for the construction of a gas processing and liquefaction complex in Ust-Luga
Read more
Armenia remains CSTO ally with all commitments in place, says organization’s chief
Imangali Tasmagambetov said he hoped that Yerevan "will clarify the situation after all" about its membership in the CSTO and make an official decision on "whether to be in the organization or not"
Read more
Russia-Vietnam joint statement following Putin’s visit: key provisions
Russia and Vietnam "consistently strengthen the comprehensive strategic partnership in the spirit of friendship and mutual assistance amid the tough international situation"
Read more