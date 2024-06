MINERALNYE VODY, June 21. /TASS/. The Russian Ministry of Agriculture expects grain exports to grow to 81 mln metric tons by 2030, Minister Oksana Lut said.

"Our preliminary export expectations are 81 mln metric tons to be reached by us in 2030," the minister said.

According to the presentation showed during the minister’s speech, grain and pulse crops production is to grow to 130 mln metric tons by 2030.