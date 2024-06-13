Cargo turnover of Russian seaports down 3.4% YOY in 5M 2024 — Association

MOSCOW, June 13. /TASS/. The cargo turnover of Russian seaports dropped by 3.4% year on year to 373 mln metric tons in January - May 2024, the Association of Commercial Seaports said in its press release

"The cargo turnover of Russian seaports dropped by 3.4% against the like period of the last year in January - May 2024 and totaled 373 mln metric tons," the Association said.

The cargo turnover edged down by 4.4% to 39.3 mln metric tons in ports of the Arctic Basin, increased by 0.7% to 117.1 mln metric tons in ports of the Baltic Basin, and lost 3% to 96 mln metric tons in ports of the Far Eastern Basin.

At the same time, the cargo turnover plunged by 8.2% to 116.8 mln metric tons in ports of the Azov-Black Sea Basin and soared by 34.7% to 3.8 mln metric tons in ports of the Caspian Basin.