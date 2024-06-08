Turkey in talks with Rosatom on increasing nuclear power plant capacity — Energy Minister

ANKARA, June 8. /TASS/. Turkey continues consultations with Rosatom on increasing electricity generating capacity in the country through the construction of new nuclear power plants, Turkish Minister of Energy Alparslan Bayraktar said following his visit to the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"Turkey aims to have 12 reactors with a total generating capacity of 15,000 MW by 2050. We are holding consultations with Russia's Rosatom on this issue," the minister was quoted as saying by NTV.

Bayraktar noted that nuclear energy has an important place in Turkey's energy portfolio because "it allows the country to obtain clean energy and meet its needs.".