STLC keeps plans to open Russia’s first drone marketplace

ST. PETERSBURG, June 6. /TASS/. The State Transport Leasing Company (STLC) maintains plans to open the first drone marketplace in Russia, STLC Chief Executive Evgeny Ditrikh told TASS at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"[We] are keeping [such plans]," the chief executive said.

Developers do not often see the drone offer in the market and offers are coming to the company using an old mechanism, "in hard copies, in Excel spreadsheets," Ditrikh said. The market at the same time needs a modern solution.