Grain reserves in China helping to pass through year of poor harvest — expert

BEIJING, June 3. /TASS/. China boasts significant grain reserves that will make it possible for the country to pass through a poor harvest period, agriculturist and Member of the Chinese Academy of Sciences Xie Hua’an told TASS.

"We are fully ready on the grain security issue. China is pursuing a definite policy of supporting the food reserve. Our country pays much attention to providing everyone with food and we therefore must make reserves. China can live through a crop setback caused by natural disasters during a period of about one year," the scientist said.

The population of China stands at 1.4 bln while arable agricultural lands in the country cover the area of 120 mln hectares. Such situation with the food security of China can be called "the stressed balance," the expert said. It is enough food in China but the fact that natural cataclysms affect agricultural production should be taken in consideration, Xie noted.

"The following saying is in China in respect of grain production: firstly, it depends on the leadership of the Communist Party and the people, and secondly, on the Heavenly Sovereign," the expert said. Harvests are affected by sudden natural disasters, strong winds, heavy rains and abrupt temperature drops, Xie added.