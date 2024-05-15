Afghanistan ready to sign agreement on transit of goods with 3 countries, including Russia

KAZAN, May 15. /TASS/. Afghanistan is ready to sign an agreement on the transit of goods with Russia, Pakistan and Turkmenistan, the agreement should facilitate trade between these countries and the states of South Asia, Nooruddin Azizi, acting Industry and Trade Minister in the provisional government of the radical movement Taliban (banned in Russia) said.

"We are ready to sign a transit agreement with three states: Turkmenistan, Pakistan and Russia, which will contribute to the development of trade," he said on the sidelines of the forum "Russia - Islamic World: KazanForum 2024." He noted that in this way Afghanistan could become a convenient point for the transit of goods to the states of South Asia.

The 15th International Economic Forum "Russia - Islamic World: KazanForum 2024" is being held on May 14-19 in Kazan. This year's keynote is "Trust and Cooperation." The main goal of the forum is to strengthen trade and economic, scientific and technical, social and cultural ties between Russian regions and the countries of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), as well as to promote the development of the Islamic financial system institutions in Russia.