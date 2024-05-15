Putin highlights successful trade between Russia, China

MOSCOW, May 15. /TASS/. Moscow and Beijing are making achievements in terms of trade relations amid global turbulence, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in an interview with the Chinese news agency Xinhua, which was published on the Kremlin website.

"Trade and economic relations between our countries are developing at a fast pace, showing strong immunity to external challenges and crises," Putin noted.

"Given global turbulence and economic issues in the West, such results prove yet again the strategic wisdom of our sovereign course and pursuit of national interests," he pointed out.

"Over the past five years, we have doubled the Russia-China turnover: it reached $227.8 billion last year, against $111 billion in 2019. More than 90% of settlements between our companies are made in national currencies," the Russian leader went on to say. "Bilateral trade currently totals about 20 trillion rubles, or nearly 1.6 trillion yuan," he specified.

"We are systematically and consistently developing strategic cooperation in the energy sector, working on new large-scale energy projects. Supplies of Russian agricultural produce to the Chinese market are showing positive dynamics; investment and production initiatives are implemented, and transport and logistics corridors between our countries are smoothly functioning and expanding," Putin said.