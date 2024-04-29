Japanese yen falls record low against dollar — trading data

TOKYO, April 29. /TASS/. The Japanese yen rate declined to the minimal level over 34 years, the Nikkei news outlet informs.

For the first time since April 1990, the dollar climbed above 160 yens, according to electronic trading data.

The main factor for the continuing yen drop is the remaining gap in discount rates with Western countries, where rates were lifted to struggle inflation.

Investors keep in the focus whether Japanese financial authorities resort to a currency intervention or not amid the ongoing yen weakening.