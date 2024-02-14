Russia’s annual inflation rises to 7.57% on February 6-12

MOSCOW, February 14. /TASS/. Annual inflation in Russia from February 6 to February 12, 2024, accelerated to 7.57% compared to 7.27% a week earlier, the Ministry of Economic Development said.

"Consumer inflation in January 2024 was 0.86%, down from 7.44% the previous year. Price growth in the food sector dropped to 1.26% due to a decrease in the growth rate of food prices, with the exception of fruits and vegetables, which saw a 7.3% change in prices. In the non-food products group, inflation was 0.47%. In the service sector, prices changed by 0.78%," the report said.

According to the report, from February 6 to February 12, 2024, inflation in the consumer market was 0.21%, year-on-year - 7.57%. In the food products segment, price growth over the past week slowed down to 0.23%. The growth rate of prices for fruits and vegetables decreased to 1.37%, for other products they remained at the level of last week (0.13%). In the reporting week, inflation for non-food products amounted to 0.08%, in the services sector - 0.58%.

TASS reported earlier with reference to data from the Ministry of Economic Development, annual inflation in the country from January 30 to February 5 accelerated to 7.27% against 7.24% a week earlier.

The Ministry of Economic Development forecasts inflation in Russia at 4.5% in 2024. In 2023, this figure was reported at 7.42%.