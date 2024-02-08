Intergovernmental commission on trade between Russia, Iran to be held on February 28

MOSCOW, February 8. /TASS/. Russia and Iran will hold an intergovernmental commission on trade and economic cooperation on February 28 in Tehran, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak told TASS.

"On February 28," he said when asked a respective question.

Asked whether the intergovernmental commission will discuss the creation of a gas hub, and whether an agreement on joint gas projects may be signed there, Novak said that the two sides "are working in this area, with their companies interacting."