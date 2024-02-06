Rosatom CEO to come to Hungary soon to inspect Paks 2 project — Hungarian Foreign Minister

BUDAPEST, February 6. /TASS/. Head of the Russian nuclear corporation Rosatom Alexey Likhachev will soon come to Hungary to inspect the construction of Paks-2 nuclear power plant and consider the legal issues related to it, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto announced.

"I have just discussed in detail by phone with the General Director of the Rosatom state corporation Alexey Likhachev the investments in Paks-2 to ensure the timely implementation of this project," Szijjarto said.

According to him, "the good news is that the construction of the new nuclear power plant in Paks is going smoothly."

"The Rosatom General Director will soon come to Hungary to personally review the progress of construction and discuss related legal issues," Szijjarto said in a video message on his Facebook page (banned in Russia, owned by the Meta corporation, recognized as extremist in the Russian Federation).

About Paks 2 project

The Paks NPP, which was built with Soviet technologies, and which uses Russian nuclear fuel, provides half of all generated and one third of consumed electricity in Hungary. At present, four power units with VVER-440 reactors operate at the station built about 100 kilometers south of Budapest on the banks of the Danube. Currently, preparations are underway for the construction of two new power units designed by Rosatom. At the same time, preparations are underway for the construction of facilities as part of the second stage of the Rosatom project. Specifically, those new units are called Paks-2. The Hungarian government expects that after two new VVER-1200 nuclear reactors are commissioned, the plant's capacity will increase from its current levels of 2,000 MW to 4,400 MW.

As Szijjarto said earlier, Moscow confirmed it was ready to finance this project, which is estimated at 12.5 billion euros and which from the very beginning was supposed to be 80% funded by a Russian loan.