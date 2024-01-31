Novatek restores Ust-Luga terminal operation — Russian Energy Ministry

MOSCOW, January 31. /TASS/. Novatek has restored operations in the terminal in the port of Ust-Luga, the Leningrad Region, after elimination of the fire outbreak occurred at night on January 21, the Russian Ministry of Energy told reporters.

"We would like to further note that operations of the Ust-Luga terminal have recovered and refineries in Tuapse and Ust-Luga are focusing on exports of petroleum products and do not take part in providing the domestic market with environmental class 5 engine fuel," the ministry added.

The Novatek-Ust-Luga facility is the plant for fractionation and shipment of stable gas condensate in the Baltic seaport of Ust-Luga. It enables processing stable gas condensate into light and heavy naphtha, kerosene, diesel fraction and marine fuel component and making export shipments by sea.