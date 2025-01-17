Trump names Stallone, Voight, Gibson as Hollywood special envoys

NEW YORK, January 17. /TASS/. US President-elect Donald Trump has named actors Mel Gibson, Jon Voight and Sylvester Stallone as his special envoys to Hollywood.

"It is my honor to announce Jon Voight, Mel Gibson, and Sylvester Stallone, to be Special Ambassadors to a great but very troubled place, Hollywood, California. They will serve as Special Envoys to me for the purpose of bringing Hollywood, which has lost much business over the last four years to Foreign Countries, back—bigger, better, and stronger than ever before," he wrote on the Truth Social platform.

According to Trump, the three actors will be his "eyes and ears," and he "will get done what they suggest." "It will again be, like The United States of America itself, The Golden Age of Hollywood," the US president-elect added.

Wildfires are currently raging across California, with one of the blazes breaking out in the Hollywood Hills area in Los Angeles. Trump has repeatedly criticized the state authorities for mismanagement.