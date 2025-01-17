Syria crisis has no impact on Tehran-Moscow ties — Iranian envoy

MOSCOW, January 17. /TASS/. Despite claims from the West, the situation in Syria has not impacted relations between Tehran and Moscow, Iranian Ambassador to Russia Kazem Jalali stated in an interview with TASS.

"Regardless of recent developments in Syria, the cooperation between the two nations will remain unaffected by Western propaganda and those with ill intentions. The visit of the Iranian president to Moscow and the signing of the Strategic Partnership Treaty is a clear reflection of the strong commitment of both leaders," the Iranian diplomat said when asked whether the political shifts in Damascus had any impact on Iran's ties with Russia amid reports in Western media suggesting a cooling of Tehran-Moscow relations.

Jalali emphasized that "regional political cooperation between Iran and Russia is certainly not confined to Syria."

"Remember that Tehran, Moscow, and later Ankara have been the three key countries facilitating political negotiations between the Syrian government and opposition since early 2017, known as the Astana process. Furthermore, Iran and Russia maintain robust collaboration on other regional matters, including Afghanistan and the South Caucasus, and actively participate in multiple platforms such as the Moscow Format and the 3+3 format as responsible and effective stakeholders in the region," the ambassador added.