Kiev attacks Russia’s borderline Belgorod Region with over 60 munitions in past day

BELGOROD, January 17. /TASS/. The Ukrainian military fired 61 munitions and launched 42 drones against six districts of the borderline Belgorod Region in the past 24 hours, injuring two civilians, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said on his Telegram channel on Friday.

"In the Belgorodsky district, six munitions were fired in one shelling attack against the settlements of Novysadovy, Oktyabrsky and Razumnoye and the village of Belovskoye while air defenses shot down two drones. In the village of Belovskoye, two civilians were wounded: one man was injured in an aerial attack while the other man received wounds after a car hit an explosive device," the governor said.

A total of 29 private homes, four outbuildings, a gas pipe, a social facility and 15 cars were damaged in that district, he specified.

The Ukrainian military fired 34 munitions and launched 18 drones against the territory of the Krasnoyaruzhsky district, damaging three private households, a hanger of an enterprise, a car, a commercial facility, an infrastructural communications facility and an electricity transmission line. The Shebekinsky district was attacked by two artillery shells and 13 Ukrainian drones, which damaged 10 private homes, six outbuildings, a warehouse, two cars and a Gazel minivan, he specified.

The Ukrainian military attacked the Volokonovsky district by nine munitions and eight drones, damaging two private homes and a car. In Belgorod, two cars were damaged after air defenses repulsed a Ukrainian aerial attack, the governor said.

Air defense systems shot down one Ukrainian drone and one aerial target over the Valuisky and Korochansky districts. Two private households and four cars were damaged, he said.

The Ukrainian military also fired 10 munitions against four settlements of the Graivoronsky district, with no casualties or damage reported, the governor said.