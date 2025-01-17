Putin, Pezeshkian to hold press conference after talks in Kremlin

MOSCOW, January 17. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and Iranian counterpart Masoud Pezeshkian will hold a press conference and answer questions after their talks in the Kremlin, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

"There will be a press conference, and not just presidential statements," Peskov said. "The presidents will confirm their decision to take questions."

On Russia’s relations with Iran, Peskov noted: "Iran is an important partner, and we are enhancing multilateral cooperation with them."

The spokesman added that delegations from both countries are participating in negotiations, which will take place in both narrow and expanded formats. "A number of documents, including a major agreement, are planned to be signed," he said.

The Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Agreement is set to be a key milestone in Russia-Iran relations. According to officials, the agreement covers all aspects of bilateral cooperation and will unlock new opportunities in areas such as defense, counterterrorism, energy, finance, transport, industry, agriculture, culture, science, and technology.