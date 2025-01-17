MOSCOW, January 17. /TASS/. The defeat of the pro-American candidate in the December elections in Ghana has become a symbolic outcome of failed attempts by US President Joe Biden's administration to gain a firmer foothold in Africa, Viktor Vasilyev, an expert on African affairs and spin doctor, told TASS.

Earlier, the candidate from the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) party, John Mahama, won the presidential election in Ghana. The Russian Foreign Ministry stated that the election results were an important step toward stable socio-political development.

"Does it mean a defeat for the US? No. Does it mean the defeat of the US Democratic Party? Yes. It was the Democratic Party that supported former president Nana Akufo-Addo and pushed Ghana to join the few African countries that openly supported Ukraine and signed the final communique of the 'peace summit' in Switzerland," Vasilyev said.

He described the defeat of the New Patriotic Party and its protege Mahamudu Bawumia in the parliamentary and presidential elections as the first significant but not yet fully recognized result of the change in White House policy in Africa.

"Ghana is a country that has enjoyed special attention, and in its capital, Kamala Harris and former President Barack Obama delivered some of their key speeches. It is generally considered the birthplace of the entire Black American elite. Now, John Mahama, a graduate of the Institute of Social Sciences under the Central Committee of the Communist Party of the Soviet Union and leader of the opposition NDC party, has risen to power. It is hard to imagine something more symbolic," Vasilyev noted.