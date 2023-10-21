BERLIN, October 21. /TASS/. Germany needs to use the remaining string of the Nord Stream 2 to receive gas from Russia, a representative of the Alternative for Germany party and a member of the Bundestag, the German parliament, Steffen Kotre told TASS.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said earlier the country had managed to substitute gas suppliers from Russia and could be proud of it.

"What is bringing joy to the Chancellor is devastating for companies and private consumers," the lawmaker said. "The twofold upsurge in gas prices leads to de-industrialization of Germany. To secure competitiveness, Germany needs to agree to procure gas over the surviving string of the Nord Stream [2]," he added.

The Nord Stream 2 has not been eventually certified by Germany and cannot be used because of that.