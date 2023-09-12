Putin assures no de-privatization will be held in Russia

VLADIVOSTOK, September 12. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has assured that no de-privatization is planned and will be held in the country.

"No de-privatization is planned, there will be no de-privatization, I can definitely state it. The fact that the prosecutor’s office is working actively on certain areas, on certain companies so to say, well, the law enforcement bodies have the right to estimate what is going on in the economy, in particular cases. Yes, but it is not connected with any decisions on de-privatization," he said at the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

