Turkey’s imports from Russia total $28.3 bln in January-July — statistical institute

ANKARA, September 8. /TASS/. Russia has become Turkey’s largest exporter, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK) said.

Turkey’s imports from Russia totaled $28.38 bln in January-July. Russia was followed by China ($26.84 bln), Germany ($16.27 bln), Switzerland ($14.24 bln), and the US ($9.14 bln) in the reporting period. Imports from those countries amounted to 43.8% of the total volume. Russia’s share stood at 11.3%.

Meanwhile, in July Russia was the second-largest supplier to Turkey after China with supplies of goods and services from China and Russia worth $4.6 bln and $3.65 bln, respectively, according to the Turkish statistics.